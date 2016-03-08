Capello says Man Utd, Juve & Real target ‘is like Ibrahimovic’
25 June at 17:45Former Italy manager Fabio Capello has compared Man Utd, Juventus and Real Madrid target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the world's most in-demand midfielders in recent times following his impressive showings for Lazio in the Serie A. This season, the Spain born Serbian appeared in 35 Serie A games, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
Capello recently told Tuttosport that Milinkovic-Savic is like an Ibrahimovic in midfield. He said: "He is like an Ibrahimovic of the midfield. If Juve sacrificed Pjanic to get to him I would understand, but it would be better to give up another player because with a midfield with Can, Milinkovic-Savic and Pjanic would cause problems for everyone."
Lazio have reportedly slapped a price-tag of 100 million euros on the Serbian midfielder, with Juventus keen on signing him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
