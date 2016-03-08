Capello says there is 'one difference' between Ronaldo and Del Piero free kicks

Fabio Capello and Alessandro Del Piero have been discussing about Juventus' struggles to score free-kicks on Sky Sport.



"There is one big difference between you and Cristiano Ronaldo", Capello told Del Piero. "You used to kick free kicks in any way: strong, soft, you had so many styles. He only kicks strong free-kicks, if he doesn't get over the wall, he doesn't score".



Del Piero replied smiling: "I agree, I always agreed with you in my career. Free kicks were very important for me. I used to study how to kick them and the trajectory of the ball. I loved to kick free kicks. Today there isn't as much free kick goals as there used to be when I was a footballer, that's for sure".



Capello coached Del Piero at Juventus from 2004 until 2006, the former Juve wasn't happy with his game time at the time. He used to play in an attacking department that also included the likes of David Trezeguet and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

