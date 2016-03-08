Capello sheds light on Guardiola-Juve rumours and reveals what Sarri will do with CR7
03 July at 11:00The former coach of AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus Fabio Capello spoke to Corriere dello Sport in a long interview, addressing many relevant topics of Italian football.
"The betrayals of Conte and Sarri? No treason, we are professionals. Ask the great man of the Inter treble, Mourinho, who went from Chelsea to Manchester United. You just have to give your best where you are and you will be judged for the game and the results," he said.
"Many were interested in Conte. If he chose Inter, there is a reason. I worked with Suning, they have a very high level of economic potential and ambitions. My experience says that Marotta was needed and he arrived to give an added value and top knowledge.
"Sarri? He will make CR7 do what Hazard did at Chelsea. Higuain? He is a boy who went into confusion, he lost his self-esteem but I think if he stays at Juventus, it will be easy to recover, a plus for Sarri.
"Guardiola to Juve? He never even though of leaving Manchester where he has a very strong team, my favourite last year, and he is working for a winning CIty.
"De Ligt? If he arrives, with Rabiot already signed and Ramsey as well, it will be a Champions League year, Juventus will be my favourite. They are all of a superior level, players who are worth Juventus.
"The departures of Totti and De Rossi? I always say, not only for football, that you have to understand the various moments of life, how much you have given, how much you have received and evaluate everything.
"Why did Maldini wait for years to return to Milan? Why did Del Piero leave Juventus one day? Why is Buffon returning after a year? De Rossi has to understand: either hang up your shoes or adapt," Capello concluded.
