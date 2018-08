Former England boss Fabio Capello has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss the latest issues of Italian and European football.The Italian, who as retired from his managerial career, has spoken about the race for the title in Premier League and Serie A.“Thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A football is in the spotlight again. Italian football was the best one in the 80s and 90s butSerie A football can make a u-turn with Ronaldo but now we must be smart and strong to use the Ronaldo effect in the best way possible for Italian football.”“AC Milan? They are finally back on track thanks to valuable chiefs and directors. The signing of Higuain meansNow there are capable directors who are signing players AC Milan need. Last summer the club did random signings.”