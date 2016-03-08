"Inter got a group just as tough as Napoli's. In both of these, there are three teams that will challenge for a spot in the knockout phase. We will need to see a Napoli and Inter that are competitive straight away.

"Roma and Real Madrid are favourites to go through in their group, while Juventus will have to be careful with Valencia. However, I believe Juve is the best team in its group. The most exciting game? Liverpool vs. Napoli, two teams that like to attack," Capello concluded.