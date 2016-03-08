Capello: "Spurs tough for Inter, Napoli-Liverpool the best game"
30 August at 20:44In an interview with Sky Italia, Fabio Capello spoke about the Italian clubs' Champions League groups, predicting who will make it through to the knockout phase.
"Inter got a group just as tough as Napoli's. In both of these, there are three teams that will challenge for a spot in the knockout phase. We will need to see a Napoli and Inter that are competitive straight away.
"Roma and Real Madrid are favourites to go through in their group, while Juventus will have to be careful with Valencia. However, I believe Juve is the best team in its group. The most exciting game? Liverpool vs. Napoli, two teams that like to attack," Capello concluded.
Inter v Tottenham— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 30 augusti 2018
When @GarethBale11 hit a #UCL #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/lkavokN5oO
Go to comments