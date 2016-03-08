Capello: ‘Unconvincing Juventus’
19 September at 16:25Fabio Capello, from Sky Sport Studio, talks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus debut in the Champions League: "I heard is worried about the defense, I saw him angry because he conceded too many goals. Be careful, because to me, this Juventus is a bit weak in many parts of the game, it’s not as solid as the past years. Juventus will win the games because they are strong, but they must find that humility that has always been a characteristic of the club. I have played for Juve and I have coached them too, in Juventus you have to give your best and at this moment not everyone is giving their best."
Juventus will debut in the Champions League today with Ronaldo who is known to be the master of this competition. They wont be facing an easy side at all as they are going to play against Valencia. Today they will be looking to get out of the match with a positive result to help them in their next matches of the group stage. They will be facing Manchester United too which will be a relatively hard match, so they will need to get the three points today to be in a comfortable position.
Go to comments