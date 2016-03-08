Capello warns Juve, talks Cristiano Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic to AC Milan

Fabio Capello says it all. The former AC Milan, Juventus and Roma coach spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the current situation in Serie A.



"Ibrahimovic's return to Milan is positive in two respects: for what he can still offer as a player and for the personality contribution. He will need a few games to settle but then he will become decisive. The current Milan has little personality and Zlatan will shake the team. However, the market cannot end here. A defensive reinforcement is necessary," he said.



"Todibo? I don't know him very well but he is 20 years old, he's from the French school and has already made his Champions League debut with Barcelona. But it is not always easy to adapt to Serie A: from Ramsey and Rabiot, for example, I expected something more.



"Vidal at Inter? A nice signing. The January market makes sense when you but quality players. Vidal is experienced, with a sense of goal and Conte knows him very well. With him, Inter can aim for the Scudetto, although the chances remain 50-50.



"Kulusevski? It is a signing that looks to the future. We are talking about a 19-year-old who has already shown that he can do extraordinary things. In any case, we must always remember that he is very young and at his age, he must be allowed to make a mistake.



"The favourite for the Scudetto? Juve is Juve but the Champions League is their main preference. Inter have a free mind, they were eliminated from the Champions and will focus everything on the league and with Vidal, they can do it.



"Ronaldo? He is the best centre forward on the planet. Nobody like him knows how to exploit all the balls possible in the penalty box. He is no longer so fast and his dribbling is not as in the past and he has to play in the box.



"Ancelotti? I am very happy for him. Carlo will have understood that in Everton you can work in a certain way and there are the foundations for an interesting project. Where he went, he won. Ancelotti has a fundamental gift: he knows how to manage the pressure.



"Who is the Italian Klopp? Gasperini. Atalanta is the most European of our teams. The Euros? Mancini's Italy plays differently. Roberto worked very well and I am optimistic. We have many talents in the midfield, the base of the national team. We lack something in the defence but we can go far," Capello concluded.