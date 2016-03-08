Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal and Spurs fans react to derby draw
01 November at 16:15The Carabao Cup draw took place yesterday evening, after the second batch of the round’s games came to an end. Just Manchester City and Fulham are left to play today, with Leicester City and Southampton postponed due to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Leicester’s president.
The fourth round sprung no major surprises but a couple of smaller teams did manage to make it through to the next round. Burton defeated Nottingham Forest and, as they are 16th in League One, they are now the lowest ranked team in the tournament. Middlesbrough overcame Premier League side Crystal Palace, Arsenal defeated Blackpool, Spurs edged West Ham, Chelsea defeated Derby and Bournemouth overcame Norwich. The quarter-final draw is as follows:
Middlesbrough vs Burton
Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Man City/Fulham vs Leicester City/Southampton
With a North London Derby drawn, there was plenty of reaction on social media from both Arsenal and Spurs fans; the best of which you can see in our gallery.
