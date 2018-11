Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal and Spurs fans react to derby draw

The Carabao Cup draw took place yesterday evening, after the second batch of the round’s games came to an end. Just Manchester City and Fulham are left to play today, with Leicester City and Southampton postponed due to the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Leicester’s president.The fourth round sprung no major surprises but a couple of smaller teams did manage to make it through to the next round. Burton defeated Nottingham Forest and, as they are 16in League One, they are now the lowest ranked team in the tournament. Middlesbrough overcame Premier League side Crystal Palace, Arsenal defeated Blackpool, Spurs edged West Ham, Chelsea defeated Derby and Bournemouth overcame Norwich. The quarter-final draw is as follows:Middlesbrough vs BurtonChelsea vs BournemouthArsenal vs Tottenham HotspurMan City/Fulham vs Leicester City/SouthamptonWith a North London Derby drawn, there was plenty of reaction on social media from both Arsenal and Spurs fans;For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.