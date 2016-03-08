Cardiff face long transfer ban following Emiliano Sala case

Cardiff are set to be handed a three-window transfer ban after failing to pay the first 5m tranche fort the signing of Emiliano Sala, who tragically died in January after his private plane crashed into the English channel.As BBC reports, FIFA have told the club that they need to pay the transfer fee within 45 days, otherwise they can expect a transfer ban (maximum of one and a half year). Cardiff, however, intend to appeal the case at CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).