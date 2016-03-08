Cardiologist: Milan signing needs to quit football for 3-4 months
20 August at 12:50Ivan Strinic could be forced to stop playing football for 3-4 months, according to a famous cardiologist.
Speaking to Tuttosport.it, Bruno Carù told the Turinese paper that one of the latest Milan signings (he joined from Sampdoria on a free) could miss a lot of time because of a rare case of cardiac hypertrophy.
“To understand what kind of hypertrophy he has, Strinic needs to rest for at least 3-4 months. A shorter period would make no sense, unless the player undergoes more detailed, specialised checks to ensure that his diagnosis isn’t worse.”
“There are two possibilities. The more serious one would be a hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It’s a congenital issue present from birth and which can develop in adulthood. It’s what Domenico Fioravanti – an Olympic swimming champion has.
"The less serious case would be a physiological hypertrophy. It’s something that can occur to subjects who do a lot of physical exercise. In that case an extended period of rest would make the left ventricle shrink back to its original size. The player would be able to return to playing football. "
