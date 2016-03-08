Carlo Ancelotti blocks the sale of Napoli’s Vlad Chiriches
29 August at 21:30Napoli were reportedly close to selling defender Vlad Chiriches to Turkish club Galatasaray, with, as per reports from Naples news outlet Cronache di Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis accepting a €5 million offer from the Turkish giants.
However, the reports suggest that although a deal was in place, Napoli’s new head coach Carlo Ancelotti vetoed the sale.
Ancelotti has got his Napoli off to a fantastic start, with Maurizio Sarri have tough shoes to fill as it is. Napoli had a tough start to the season, with fixtures away at Napoli and at home to AC Milan. However, two comebacks gave the Naples side 2-1 and 3-2 wins over Lazio and Milan respectively.
