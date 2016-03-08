Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has had his say on the the partenopei's UEFA Champions League group which consists of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade.Ahead of Napoli's third Serie A game against Sampdoria tomorrow, Ancelotti was answering reporters' questions at the pre-game press conference earlier today. He was asked to review his side's UEFA Champions League group.He said: "It will be difficult, there are three teams of a very good level and then there will be an outsider like Red Star Belgrade. We know the Belgrade environment, I've been there and I know what it means to play there."I do not think that our Italian friends of Psg, Buffon and Verratti, will have uncorked champagne for us. Maybe Liverpool did show us what kind of side they are when we played them in the friendly. We have some cards to play and we will do it ".Napoli will look to open their Champions League account when they go to Belgrade to take on Red Star on the 18th of September.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)