Carlo Ancelotti: 'Empoli played better than us'
02 November at 23:30Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Empoli were better than the partenopei, who picked up a 5-1 win over the Azzurri in the Serie A today.
Napoli were third in the league before the game, but an early goal from Lorenzo Insigne set them through. Dries Mertens made it 2-0, but Empoli pulled one back from Francesco Caputo. Mertens though, scored two more to get his hat-trick and Arek Milik scored Napoli's 5th of the game.
Carlo Ancelotti though, has condemned Napoli's performance, despite the hammering and has said that Empoli were the better team.
The Italian told Sky Sport: "During the match I was more angry than excited, the result says we had a great game, but I think Empoli played better than us.
"They had more control than us. Against Roma we had done better, without being able to win. Football is this: this time we were exaggeratedly rewarded, up to 4-1 the race was very open and we were in trouble.
"I told Andreazzoli that they had played better than us, he thought I was making fun of him, but this is the reality, we were solid in front, Mertens is in a great form and it went in."
