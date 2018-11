Carlo Ancelotti: 'Empoli played better than us'

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti believes that Empoli were better than the partenopei, who picked up a 5-1 win over the Azzurri in the Serie A today.Napoli were third in the league before the game, but an early goal from Lorenzo Insigne set them through. Dries Mertens made it 2-0, but Empoli pulled one back from Francesco Caputo. Mertens though, scored two more to get his hat-trick and Arek Milik scored Napoli's 5th of the game.Carlo Ancelotti though, has condemned Napoli's performance, despite the hammering and has said that Empoli were the better team.The I talian told Sky Sport : "During the match I was more angry than excited, the result says we had a great game, but I think Empoli played better than us."They had more control than us. Against Roma we had done better, without being able to win. Football is this: this time we were exaggeratedly rewarded, up to 4-1 the race was very open and we were in trouble."I told Andreazzoli that they had played better than us, he thought I was making fun of him, but this is the reality, we were solid in front, Mertens is in a great form and it went in."