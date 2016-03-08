Carlo Ancelotti’s call with Cristiano Ronaldo – the details
08 July at 18:45Ahead of the transfer which many consider to be one of the biggest deals of the century, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in direct contact with his former coach, mentor and friend Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti has been appointed as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement at Napoli and it has been reported that Ronaldo and Ancelotti have had a phone call to discuss the future of the player.
According to what has been reported by Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo wanted to learn more about Juventus and, specifically, Massimiliano Allegri. It is said that Ancelotti has given Ronaldo his word that Allegri is a fantastic manager to work with, suggesting that Ronaldo may take heed of his old coach’s advice; as the move appears to progress.
Now, we must wait to see how the move develops. Ronaldo has given his go-ahead for the move and therefore it is just down to the two clubs to thrash out a deal, believed to be between €100-€120m.
