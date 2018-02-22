Carlo Ancelotti to be confirmed as Napoli manager today

With Maurizio Sarri’s departure from Napoli already being confirmed by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the club will now look to announce his replacement as soon as possible.



The Roman club have identified Carlo Ancelotti, who has managed the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the past as their next manager. Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be announced as next Napoli manager today, the same day as Napoli confirmed Sarri’s exit.



Napoli will hand Carlo Ancelotti a three year deal at the club and they will be hoping the arrival of Ancelotti can help them win the title next season from Juventus.



Maurizio Sarri will join Chelsea and there he will replace another Italian manager Antonio Conte. The ex Italy and Juventus coach will be sacked by Chelsea after Antonio Conte failed to guide Chelsea to the top four in the Premier League this season.

