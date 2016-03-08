Carlos Tevez announces retirement
12 June at 09:25Former Juventus star Carlos Tevez has released an interview with Il Corriere della Sera with only two days left before the World Cup begins.
The Apache has shared his thoughts on the national team and on the latest transfer news in Serie A.
Talking about Lautaro Martinez who has just joined Inter, Tevez said: “He is an incredible player. He is ambitious and I think he is the best youngster in Argentina. You will have fun with him in Italy.”
JUVE – “I expected them to win the 7th successive Serie A title. Their mentality makes the difference. Buffon? I can understand him, it’s not easy to retire. I will do it at the end of 2019. One has to understand when it’s time to give up, I have a great relationship with the president of Boca but I’ve taken my decision, I will retire at the end of 2019. I hope to win the Copa Libertadores before that.”
