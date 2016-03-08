Carnevali admits another Sassuolo star could join Barcelona after Boateng
22 January at 17:00Barcelona have completed the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng today. The former AC Milan midfielder spoke to media (READ MORE) today and Giovanni Carnevali, the director of sport of Sassuolo admitted that KPB may not be the last player that will join Barcelona from Sassuolo.
“It’s a big opportunity for Boateng but also for us”, Carnevali told Sportitalia.
“It’s the best moment of his career”.
“We could do other operations with Barcelona in the future, it’s our objective. We are on very good terms. They are interested in some of our players and we are interested in some of their youths. We could do many things in the future”.
Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi and their midfield star Stefano Sensi are reported to be on Barcelona’s sights: “We’ve spoken about many things”, Carnevali said.
“It’s all premature today but I am sure there will be many opportunities to develop this sort of partnership we have. Sensi has many admirers in Italy and abroad, let’s see if Barcelona will make an offer”.
“Duncan? It’s not only about AC Milan. There are other clubs but we don’t want to sell him before June”.
