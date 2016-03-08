Carnevali admits another Sassuolo star could join Barcelona after Boateng

22 January at 17:00
Barcelona have completed the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng today. The former AC Milan midfielder spoke to media (READ MORE) today and Giovanni Carnevali, the director of sport of Sassuolo admitted that KPB may not be the last player that will join Barcelona from Sassuolo.

“It’s a big opportunity for Boateng but also for us”, Carnevali told Sportitalia.

“It’s the best moment of his career”.

“We could do other operations with Barcelona in the future, it’s our objective. We are on very good terms. They are interested in some of our players and we are interested in some of their youths. We could do many things in the future”.

Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi and their midfield star Stefano Sensi are reported to be on Barcelona’s sights: “We’ve spoken about many things”, Carnevali said.

“It’s all premature today but I am sure there will be many opportunities to develop this sort of partnership we have. Sensi has many admirers in Italy and abroad, let’s see if Barcelona will make an offer”.

“Duncan? It’s not only about AC Milan. There are other clubs but we don’t want to sell him before June”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sassuolo

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.