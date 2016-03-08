Carnevali: 'Sensi to Inter not a done deal, we are in no rush'
27 June at 17:05Sassuolo's SEO Giovanni Carnevali has spoken with journalists outside Inter HQ after the meeting with the representatives of the Nerazzurri: "We are in talks (for Sensi), the agreement is not done yet", Carnevali said.
"Gravillon? He is a player that we like but he is not the only one, there are many interesting youths. We still need to finalize Sensi to Inter, neither clubs are in a rush, let's see what will be the best thing".
