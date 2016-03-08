Carnevali: 'Sensi to Inter not a done deal, we are in no rush'

27 June at 17:05
Sassuolo's SEO Giovanni Carnevali has spoken with journalists outside Inter HQ after the meeting with the representatives of the Nerazzurri: "We are in talks (for Sensi), the agreement is not done yet", Carnevali said.

"Gravillon? He is a player that we like but he is not the only one, there are many interesting youths. We still need to finalize Sensi to Inter, neither clubs are in a rush, let's see what will be the best thing".

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Sassuolo

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.