Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has spoken with Sky Sport ahead of the Neroverdi's Serie A clash against AC Milan (FOLLOW THE GAME LIVE): "We signed him on loan with obligation to buy last summer, the player will remain at Sassuolo, it's all decided already. We are satisfied with his performances, he has amazing qualities. There aren't many midfielders with his qualities in Italy. He seems a veteran because he's been playing at very high levels for some years now but we shouldn't forget he's only 20".