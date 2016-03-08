Carrasco was offered to AC Milan as a replacement for Suso: the details
31 January at 10:45Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco will join Spanish side Atletico Madrid on loan from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, but was also offered to AC Milan, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Belgian forward was close to a move to fellow Milanese side Inter last year but the deal never materialised due to the wishes of the Chinese club. Carrasco, who is now set to return to Madrid to join Atletico today was offered to the Rossoneri as a replacement for the outgoing Spaniard Suso.
Atletico Madrid will sign the player on a free six-month loan deal, although they will pay his full expensive salary for this time, the report continues. Carrasco is paid €11 million net per year, owing to his move to China back in 2018. The Milanese club weren’t interested in the expensive dry loan because of their expensive and short-term deal for Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
