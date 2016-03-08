Casillas gets discharged: 'I don't know what the future holds for me, I'm touched by the support'
06 May at 16:55Porto goalkeeper and football legend Iker Casillas has been discharged from hospital a few minutes ago and he had a few words to say.
The former Real Madrid stopper and goalkeeper had suffered a heart attack in training last week and was rushed to hospital, where doctors had to do an emergency surgery. Casillas recovered and was later said to be in a stable condition.
After he came out of the hospital, Casillas talked to the press outside. He said:
"I don't know what saved me but the important thing is that I'm still here.A few days I had an event that could happen to everyone and it was my turn, but we are here. I was very lucky. I felt very touched by everyone who cared about me. Thank you for all the support that came from the network.
"I feel better. Now I'll have to stay at home for a couple of weeks or a couple of months. But it is the same, the important thing is to be there. Thousands and thousands of people have sent me messages and I will answer everyone because now I will have time. I don't know what the future holds for me, the important thing is that I'm here."
