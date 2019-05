Casillas gets discharged: 'I don't know what the future holds for me, I'm touched by the support'

Porto goalkeeper and football legend Iker Casillas has been discharged from hospital a few minutes ago and he had a few words to say.The former Real Madrid stopper and goalkeeper had suffered a heart attack in training last week and was rushed to hospital, where doctors had to do an emergency surgery. Casillas recovered and was later said to be in a stable condition.After he came out of the hospital, Casillas talked to the press outside. He said:"I don't know what saved me but the important thing is that I'm still here.A few days I had an event that could happen to everyone and it was my turn, but we are here. I was very lucky. I felt very touched by everyone who cared about me. Thank you for all the support that came from the network."I feel better. Now I'll have to stay at home for a couple of weeks or a couple of months. But it is the same, the important thing is to be there. Thousands and thousands of people have sent me messages and I will answer everyone because now I will have time. I don't know what the future holds for me, the important thing is that I'm here."