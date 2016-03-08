Casillas reveals future plans, steps up recovery
25 September at 17:35Former Real Madrid goalkeeper and Porto stopper Iker Casillas has revealed his future plans and has talked about his step up to full fitness.
Earlier this year in May, Casillas had suffered a heart problem due to which he had to be rushed to the hospital. He received messages of support from all across the world and was soon out of danger.
As things stand, Casillas is looking to step up his recovery from the heart problem. In a recent interview, he said: "Until March I will continue to undergo all the necessary tests, then based on the results and the opinion of the doctors, I will decide whether to continue playing or to retire.
"Health has priority, I do not intend to take risks, for now what matters is tranquility, then if the certainty of withdrawal comes, I will communicate when. to play, but I will do it if there will be no risk to run, if instead it will not be possible without any problem I will announce my withdrawal."
The Spaniard joined Porto from Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 after having made over 500 appearances for the Los Blancos and around 160 appearances for the Spanish national team.
