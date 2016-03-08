Cassano: ‘Allegri wrong to play youths’
16 April at 15:30Former Italian journeyman player Antonio Cassano has spoken to Tiki Taka about Juventus, specifically the match at the weekend against Spal in which the Bianconeri were defeated because of Massimiliano Allegri's choice to field a lot of youngsters, many without any first team experience at all.
"I did not like the attitude of Allegri, who put all those guys in the field. It is hard for the teams that are fighting for relegation to accept such a situation, then normal that Empoli or Bologna complains. Juve are not so much loved, especially if they then go looking for trouble."
