Cassano attacks Dybala: 'Juve won't win anything with him'

"I remember people talking about him as the new Messi. I heard astronomical figures, that he is worth 100 or 200 million. To me, it seems he is a very good player, but if Juve decide to bet on him, they risk not winning anything," he stated.

‚ÄčAntonio Cassano, former Sampdoria, Milan and Inter striker, spoke about Paulo Dybala during the show 'Tiki-Taka'. Safe to say, the Italian didn't exactly go easy on the 25-year-old, who was linked with an exit this summer.