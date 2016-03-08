Cassano attacks Dybala: 'Juve won't win anything with him'

"I remember people talking about him as the new Messi. I heard astronomical figures, that he is worth 100 or 200 million. To me, it seems he is a very good player, but if Juve decide to bet on him, they risk not winning anything," he stated.

​Antonio Cassano, former Sampdoria, Milan and Inter striker, spoke about Paulo Dybala during the show 'Tiki-Taka'. Safe to say, the Italian didn't exactly go easy on the 25-year-old, who was linked with an exit this summer.