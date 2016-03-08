Cassano gives his take on Scudetto race and discusses Ibrahimovic's impact on AC Milan

Former AC Milan, Inter and Parma attacker Antonio Cassano spoke to Sky Sport about the current situation in Serie A, highlighting the Scudetto race between the Nerazzurri and Juventus as well as the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the San Siro.



"I have said it since the end of August, Inter will win the Scudetto because they have a coach who gives them 15-20 more points. I expected it. Conte sets fire to the players and goes well with the idea of Inter," he said.



"Lautaro and Lukaku? I did not think that the Belgian could do so well from the beginning, he is proving to be a great player. He works a lot for the team and is very intelligent. Lautaro is a great guy. Ausilio should be given credit for bringing players suited to Conte's formation.



"Esposito? Being in a great team and playing at the San Siro is complicated but he has the fire inside him. He has the quality and desire to do well but he has to grow further and with Conte, he will do well, he's perfect for him.



"Ibrahimovic? I expected his return, he is in love with Milan and had a great time there. After Ronaldo and Van Basten he is the best number nine in the last 30 years, he is a phenomenon, despite being 38 years old. Only Messi has won more titles than him.



"He will make a difference, I am sure. He has the qualities, the physique but above all an impressive head. He will get 110% out of the whole Milan squad, composed for 80-85% of players who don't deserve to wear that shirt because they are not of the level worthy of Milan.



"If Ibra raises his voice, there is fear. He wants you to train to the maximum and understand his instructions. He is very intelligent and can get the most out of you," Cassano concluded.