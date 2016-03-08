Cassano gives Man Utd boos in Rakitic pursuit and slams 'fat' Lukaku
04 March at 18:30Former Inter and AC Milan star Antonio Cassano was one of the hosts of Tiki Taka and discussed several issues regarding the Nerazzurri. The former Italy striker hit out at Wanda Nara accusing the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi of having made 'disasters' in handling the situation of the Argentinean striker.
Cassano did also comment the rumours regarding the Serie A giants and suggested to sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic who has recently emerged as one of the top transfer targets of Beppe Marotta: "Rakitic is a top International player, I prefer Luka Modric but I would sign him now, he is a true champion but I think they'll struggle to sign him".
Rakitic has also been linked with Juve and Manchester United and his Barcelona exit in the summer seems likely given that the Blaugrana will welcome Frankie de Jong in the summer.
Inter will also be looking for a new center forward and Man Utd star Romelu Lukaku is being linked with joining the San Siro hierarchy: "No, not Lukaku, come on. He looks like you, Pierluigi", Cassano said to the anchor of Tiki-Taka Pierluigi Pardo who is one of his closest friends as well as one of the most popular Italian journalists who, however, is not famous for his fitness.
Just Cassano doing Cassano things.
