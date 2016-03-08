Cassano: 'Ibrahimovic is the only one who can save AC Milan'

During the Tiki-Taka show on Mediaset last night (via MilanNews.it), Antonio Cassano spoke about his former club AC Milan and the rumours linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a return to the club.“Ibrahimovic is Milan’s only hope for straightening the boat. He makes his teammates better. He would also bring enthusiasm to the whole Rossoneri squad. Is he the one who doesn’t want to come? In my opinion, if you give him a year and a half of a contract, he accepts," Cassano stated.