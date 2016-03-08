Cassano: 'Italian football bores me; Inter will win the Scudetto'

09 August at 11:30
Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport where he discussed his current plans, as well as the state of Italian football.

"​At football I gave only 50% of what I could. I play padel and I am very strong, ask Di Biagio who had the bad idea to challenge me. I give myself two five-a-side football games a week: with the parents of my children's schoolmates I play well and distribute assists that only need to be pushed into the goal, then there is the real game with Bortolazzi and Ruotolo and the real Cassano comes out there.

"​I decided to enroll in the course for sports director which starts in September. Italian football bores me because there is little quality, I prefer to watch Barcelona and Manchester City. The only one who interests me is Insigne. Inter will win the scudetto in front of Juve and Napoli, with the arrival of Conte the gap is narrowed."

