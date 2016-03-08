Cassano, 'Lautaro and Icardi together? I would make them play together'



Antonio Cassano, former Roma striker, Real Madrid, Samp, Milan and Inter, among others, talks to Tiki-Taka of Messi, Ronaldo and Icardi.



"He and Messi two different things. Lautaro and Icardi together? Spalletti has always played with a tip [one upfront], even in Rome he was used to it. But I would make them play together. Inter has no dribblers, cannot play with two players who do not defend, it is not Barcelona, ​​25 points from Juve, we are talking about the team that won the last 8 championships, if they are not 25 the points are 20.



The photos of Wanda and Icardi? In his life, he can do whatever he wants, as long as he then scores goals ".



