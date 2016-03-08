Cassano picks Inter to win Scudetto

26 August at 10:00
Former Italy, Inter and Roma striker Antonio Cassano has spoken to Tiki Taka about his predictions for the upcoming season, including revealing who he believes will win the Scudetto.

"​I really like Conte, he makes the most of the players. I am convinced he will do very well, he will give Juve a hard time and he will win the Scudetto.  Conte gives you 15 more points; they've also had a big market and they will have a great league campaign, Inter will win the Scudetto.

"I like Napoli, Lozano is a left-footed outside player, I like it a lot. De Ligt, after what you paid for it, you have to play it. Higuain is 32 and has made over 350 goals, he is not 40 years old. He is always a starter, everywhere. Dybala can pretend to be a striker or he must leave. 

"Lukaku? He is a less strong Bobo (Vieri, ed). Ribery is a champion, samples are needed. After what Roma has done to Totti you can expect everything. Baldini wanted to send the Romanistas away and he succeeded. They must do things well, Roma must fight for something important."

