Cassano reveals how Conte's Inter can snatch the Serie A title from Juventus
11 July at 15:00Antonio Cassano spoke about the upcoming Serie A campaign to Il Secolo XIX and reflected on the favourites for the title and more, especially pouring praise at Inter Milan's new coach Antonio Conte, from whom he expects a lot.
"Many new coaches have arrived, the market has yet to come to life. However, I will already expose myself now and I'll say that if the Inter players manage to assimilate and to understand Conte's ideas immediately, they will be able to fight for the Scudetto," he said.
"Conte is the only coach who makes you make the most out of the beginning to the end. If the others make a mistake, he wins the Scudetto. It happened like that when I played at Milan. We were the strongest and most organized team, we drew at home against Bologna and Fiorentina and Conte took advantage to win the title for Juventus," Cassano added.
