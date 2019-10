Cassano reveals what Inter need to buy in January

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano has revealed what the Nerazzurri should buy in order to improve the squad in the January transfer window.The 37-year-old has spent a season with the Milan-based club in 2012-13 where he has scored seven goals in 28 league appearances.While talking about what Inter should target in the January transfer window during Tiki Tak a show, Cassano revealed that the club’s hierarchy should focus on bringing a left-back and a midfielder.“Inter must buy a left-back and a player in the middle of the field where more quality is needed,” he said. “Brozovic is good, but he must be accompanied by someone of quality.”