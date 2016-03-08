Cassano tells Inter: ‘Spurs and Bayern stars better than Modric’

Former Inter and AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano spoke to Radio DeeJay on Saturday. Cassano, who is also a fan of the Nerazzurri, was asked his thoughts on Inter’s transfer campaign as well as their opening Serie A game against Sassuolo



“I watched the game and I was not impressed. As a fan, I hope Inter can win the scudetto. It’s hard to play at San Siro and many players feel this struggle.”



“Transfer window? I spoke to Ausilio and I told him that it’s better to buy 5-6 players than two only. For example it was better to sign the likes of Thiago Alcantara or Dembélé than Modric. Inter need many players that know how to play at the highest levels. As of today, Inter are the only club that can create troubles to Juventus but for now it’s hard to think that they can hurt them.”

