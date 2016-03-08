Castagne flirts with Inter and Napoli but Conte has an advantage
20 February at 17:40Following a recent interview, Timothy Castagne has fueled rumours of a potential move to Inter or Napoli: "Premier League is a league that has always attracted me, but if Inter or Napoli were to knock on the door... They really are two great teams," as cited by Calciomercato.com
Although he wasn't the protagonist in the game as Valencia, Castagne represents a certainty for Atalanta and the manager, able to play on both sides of the pitch. However, this has also resulted in growing interest on the transfer market.
His contract expires in June 2021 and there is an agreement in principle with the club to extend it, but the player and his entourage want to calmly evaluate future developments, considering that he should take part in the Euros this summer.
Napoli and Inter are both interested, but the latter seemingly have an advantage. Many of the Nerazzurri's players for the full-back role are getting old and thus they need to make plans for the future. In the 3-5-2, Castagne would be a perfect addition.
Furthermore, from an economic point of view, Inter could get a good deal. Atalanta paid €6.5m for the player and if he doesn't renew his contract, he could leave for an affordable amount in the summer.
