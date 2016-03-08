Castillejo requested by Espanyol and Villarreal

Calciomercato reports that Espanyol is very fond of the number 7 of the Rossoneri, who has already taken the first official steps to try to close an important part of this deal. There have already been contacts with Milan, the Catalan club's proposal is that of a loan with the right of redemption.However, strong interest of Espanyol is not finding Castillejo's liking. The offensive man already made it known to Milan, through his entourage, that he wants to stay with the Rossoneri at least until the end of the season. This despite the lack of minutes where in fact there are only 4 appearances collected in the league so far.AC Milan has memorized what Espanyol's intentions are and would not like to rule out the sale. Castillejo is considered transferable as long as the Catalan club takes on the 5 million gross salary (2.5 from here to the end of the season).For Samu there is also a road that leads to the return to Villarreal where he played between 2015 and 2018: the amarillo submarine had some contact with Milan. There will be new reflections, but for the moment Castillejo doesn't want to know about leaving Milan.Anthony Privetera