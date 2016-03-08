Castillejo to leave AC Milan in January: the price tag
22 October at 12:30Samu Castillejo has completely disappeared at AC Milan. After a somewhat disappointing first season with the Rossoneri, the Spaniard failed to find any space under Marco Giampaolo at the start of this season. And in Stefano Pioli's debut, he was suspended after getting sent off from the bench against Genoa.
Therefore, he is one of the players that could leave the San Siro side in January, thus funding the planned purchases by the management. With that said, it would certainly highlight how disappointing his spell has been in Italy.
Just one and a half year ago, Milan signed him for €20m from Villarreal (including the insertion of Carlos Bacca), hoping that he could offload some weight off Suso's shoulders. As we know, this hasn't been the case.
As we have learned, Celta Vigo and Valencia are interested in the winger, whose contract expires in 2023. As a result of this, the Rossoneri will ask for at least €15m to sell him.
