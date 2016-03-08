Castrovilli edges closer to contract extension with Fiorentina
20 September at 14:50Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina and highly-rated midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli are edging closer to a contract extension, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 22-year-old has been immensely impressive in the ongoing season for the club, especially in the outings against league giants Napoli and Juventus.
Those performance did not go unnoticed as Italy manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen on selecting the player for the national duty.
Therefore, La Viola are now eager to extend the player’s contract to cool off any interest in him from other clubs.
The report stated that the Viola have already prepared a contract extension of
the player from 2021 to 2024 and it will be announced in the coming days.
In the ongoing season, Castrovilli has made three appearances for Fiorentina where he has provided an assist.
However, Castrovilli is not the only player whose contract is likely to be extended as Fiorentina are also working on extending deals of Luca Ranieri and Riccardo Sottil.
