Castrovilli, Pellegrini and Tonali: Inter studying another Italian signing
24 February at 20:20With the summer transfer window on the horizon, as well as the Euros, Inter have already started on their plans to continue the positive progress that we have seen over the last few years at the club. By the looks of it, one of their goals is to add more future Italian stars.
With Borja Valero on the way out and the situation of Vecino yet to be decided, Marotta and Ausilio are at work to study midfielders on the transfer market and the first list of targets has already been set, with three names circled in red.
As we have learned, it starts with a duo of 'Milan fans', namely Sandro Tonali and Gaetano Castrovilli. Both supported the Rossoneri when they were kids and are now among the best Italian talents out there. Therefore, they have both attracted the interest of multiple clubs.
The former, who currently plays for Brescia, also has suitors outside of Italy, such as Dortmund and PSG. In terms of Italian teams, though, the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Milan are all observing the situation of the midfielder. His price tag is believed to be a whopping €50m.
In addition to those two, Lorenzo Pellegrini has also emerged as an idea for the Nerazzurri. Everything revolves around the renewal with Roma, now stalled pending developments regarding the change of ownership. Inter, meanwhile, are waiting and observing.
