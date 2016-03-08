Castrovilli renews Fiorentina deal: 'I want to become the symbol of Fiorentina'
10 October at 14:10Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli has penned a new deal at the club and has revealed that he wants to become the symbol of the club.
The Italian was on loan at Serie B side Cremonese over the last two years and came back to play for the La Viola first team under Vincenzo Montella this season. And he has been one of the best players for the club this season and scored for them against AC Milan two weeks ago.
Castrovilli has now renewed his contract at the club till the summer of 2024 and he will now earn 1 million euros and some performance based bonuses. During the announcement, Castrovilli talked to the press.
He said: "Retracing Antognoni's (Fiorentina legend) career would be fantastic, I thank the coach for his nice words. I would like to become a symbol of the Florentine, and I love being in this group, working day by day to get better and better."
On the trust of Montella, he said: "I thank the coach and his staff for all the help they are giving me, I work to improve myself every day and I always want to be at the best level. I realized that I was doing the right thing at the time of the change with Juventus, with the response of the public."
On taking the place of Marco Benassi, he said: "Marco and I are often together, it helps me a lot and is a stimulus to improve myself. I didn't think I was starting the job, it's definitely an extra help for me, I work to always be better."
