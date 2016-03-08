Cavani, Atletico flies to Paris to meet PSG: the latest
05 January at 12:00Atletico Madrid want Cavani and Cavani wants Atletico. So far, there are few doubts. An agreement has been reached between the parties and the Uruguayan attacker has a two-year contract ready on the table in Madrid, all for him, which he can happily sign from February 1 onwards, as reported by Sky Sports.
And that will certainly happen, even though the two clubs are working to ensure that El Matador arrives already in January and thus extend the agreement for another six months. But the situation is not easy to unlock. Quite the contrary.
PSG would need a substitute to face the season finale at their best and it is difficult to find a player of Cavani's calibre in circulation. Moreover, the Parisians are asking for money, although few given that the player's contract is set to expire.
Furthermore, Atletico first have to sell in relation to the salary cap imposed by the La Liga and to free up space in the squad. The player who can leave is Lemar who has proposals in the Premier League.
As it stands, it seems that Cavani will arrive in June. But on Friday, as explained by Cope (via Sky Sports), a delegation of the Madrid-based club flew to Paris to consolidate the operation. However, as highlighted, unless there are sudden transfer market movements, the experienced striker will join Simeone's team in the summer.
