Cavani edges closer to joining Atletico on free transfer after Juve’s snub
24 December at 16:30French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani is set to join Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club where he has been informed that he will not be rewarded with an extension in the coming months.
It is believed that Cavani was eager to return to Serie A and wanted to join the defending champions Juventus who are famous for signing players who run out of their contract.
However, the Turin-based outfit rejected the proposal citing the age of the striker considering the fact they already have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain, both in their early and mid-30s and therefore, the hierarchy indicated that the Old Lady will only make a move for a young striker in the upcoming transfer windows.
Because of this, the former Napoli striker then decided to join Atletico who are willing to give him a three-year contract and a deal should be concluded in the near future.
Fabrizio Romano
