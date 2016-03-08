Cavani makes peace with De Laurentiis, the return to Napoli...

The Uruguayan reportedly spoke to De Laurentiis outside of Napoli's dressing room, laying the groundwork for a spectacular return to Naples for the striker. In addition to this, CorSport report that Cavani would be willing to lower his salary in order to once again wear the blue shirt.

With that said, if the reports are true, Cavani may have made peace with the Napoli president, after their relationship was somewhat unconventional. In fact, in 2015, the striker launched an ultimatum: "One day I would like to return, but only without De Laurentiis. I don't like certain statements he made when I left, I didn't deserve them".

One thing is safe, the Matador would be welcomed like a king in Naples, should he return after all.