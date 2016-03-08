Cavani's friend: 'Why would he leave PSG'

One of Edinson Cavani's friends has revealed that the striker has no intentions of leaving the club anytime soon.



Cavani has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier today and Inter had also drawn links with the Uruguayan earlier this summer. His current deal at the club runs out next summer.



In an interview that one of Cavani's friends gave to L'Equipe, he said: ​ "Why should Edi leave Paris in January? Here you have the chance to play the Champions in front of an audience that loves you . For the future we will see, answers will arrive in the coming months."