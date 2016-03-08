Cavani's lawyer: 'Maurizio Sarri is a traitor for going to Juventus, I hate to say it'
04 June at 15:15The lawyer of former Napoli star Edinson Cavani has labeled Maurizio Sarri as a traitor for having to move to Juventus.
The former Napoli manager has agreed a deal with the bianconeri and the deal is expected to go through in the next few days, with his agent now negotiating an exit strategy with Chelsea in London.
In an interview with Radio CRC, Cavani's lawyer Gennaro Famiglietti talked about Sarri's possible move to Turin in the summer.
He said: "From my point of view, Sarri is a traitor. I hate to say it, but I didn't like this scornful dedication of the Cup to the Napoli fans. "I understand the professional issues, but a greater detachment than this thing could have It is an inconsistency of behavior and thought, has always professed love for Naples, has made a certain fight against the power of Juventus and then goes there? It is the height of incoherence Cavani has never had concrete offers from Juventus, there were flattery, I don't know if he would have accepted."
