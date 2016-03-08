Ceballos 'prefers' AC Milan move: Real Madrid pushing for permanent sale

02 July at 15:15
Dani Ceballos is a concrete goal for AC Milan and one of the desires reinforcements for the new Milan of Marco Giampaolo. The player himself has opened to a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in the last couple of hours. "I'd like to try new things," the Spanish starlet told Marca.

Zidane considers the midfielder a reserve and for this reason, Ceballos has asked to be loaned out so that he can eventually return to the club in case the Frenchman leaves the club.

This seems to be the perfect scenario for Milan who have been attempting a loan deal with an option to buy. The problem is, however, that both Real Madrid and Ceballos' agents don't think the same way and are pushing for a permanent sale (Perez would like to collect 45-50 million euros).

Negotiations will proceed in the coming hours and days but the will of Ceballos himself will count a lot and Milan are his preferred destination as of now, according to Sportmediaset.

