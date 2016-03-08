Ceccarini: 'Milan are in pole position for Veretout. Donnarumma?...'

Niccolo Ceccarini spoke to Milannews.it about Milan, here is what he had to say:



"Bennacer and Krunic? I think they are great players who fit Giampaolo's project well. They are young and they didn't cost all that much. I think the rossoneri did well to acquire them. Theo Hernandez? I like him a lot. I saw him a little with Real Sociedad and he always impressed me. Napoli were also interested in him but they weren't willing to meet Real Madrid's demands. Veretout? He would be ideal for Giampaolo's midfield. The coming 48 hours will be important on this front, Milan might be in pole position. I think it will be between Milan and Roma for him. Fiorentina would like to get close to 25 million euros for him so let's see. Donnarumma? He is worth at least 60 million euros or more. Milan have Reina and Plizarri also but Gigio is Gigio. Lovren? He has a lot of experience and I think he would be a nice option for Milan. Andre Silva and Cutrone? Let's see, many teams like Cutrone...'.