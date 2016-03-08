Cedric: 'I always had a picture of the Inter team as a kid'

08 February at 14:45
New Inter Milan right-back and winter signing Cedric Soares has revealed what went down when the nerazzurri came calling for him about two weeks ago when he was at Southampton.

The 27-year-old Portuguese star joined Inter on an initial loan with the option of later joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer.

Cedric was recently talking in an interview and was asked about what happened when Inter came calling. He said: "When I heard about Inter I was in London, I had a day off. I saw the call of my agent and I understood there was really a chance to come here.

"I immediately wrote to Joao Mario, because we are great friends for a long time. He was very happy too. I simply wrote him: "Maybe we train together tomorrow."

He also revealed that he was an Inter fan as a kid. He said: "When you're small and go to school you have ring binders in which to keep everyone inside and on my cover there was a picture of Inter team . It's an important club that I've always liked to follow."

