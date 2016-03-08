Cedric signs Inter contract: 'I'm very happy, come on Inter!'
25 January at 22:30Would be new Inter Milan signing Cedric Soares has finished signing his contract the nerazzurri and has exited the club's headquarters.
Cedric completed a medical at Inter earlier today, hours after having arrived in Milan from Southampton today itself. He has now signed a contract at the nerazzurri, with an announcement expected tomorrow.
After coming out from the club's headquarters' Cedric told reporters: "I'm very happy, come on Inter!"
