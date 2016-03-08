Ceferin reveals UEFA's plans to use VAR

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA says VAR could be introduced in the Champions League this season after initially confirming it will be used from the quarter finals.



“I won’t exclude it being used later this season, but for now it doesn’t look like it will. Nothing’s set in stone yet, but the plan is to start using VAR in the next year’s [European] Super Cup and then the Champions League playoffs, before the group stage,” Aleksander Ceferin spoke while giving an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“Something needs to improve, but at the World Cup it worked quite well. VAR isn’t completely clear right now, but we also know there is no way back.



“It’s much more problematic than it looks. It has huge territory to cover. The plan is to use it next season, but we’ll see what happens. I don’t want to make any pledges right now.”

