Cellino dismisses Juventus and AC Milan: 'I can say no to a crazy offer for Tonali'

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has said that the club can reject even a crazy offer for Sandro Tonali.



Tonali has been linked with moves to many top clubs of Italy, including Juve, AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma. The youngster has already appeared for the Italian national team under Roberto Mancini.



In an interview that Cellino recently gave at the Lega conference, he was asked about the Brescia youngster.



And he said: "Tonali offers? I didn't see them. However I don't listen to proposals, the players I want to keep I keep them, I can afford them.



"We need players, not to sell them. Even if a crazy offer comes along. Remember, money does not play."